Jack Smith Spotted Wearing A "No Kings" T-Shirt

Jack Smith, the former special counsel known for leading investigations into President Donald Trump, was seen wearing a "No Kings" T-shirt at the Power to the People festival in Columbia, Maryland, over the weekend. The event, held on Saturday (October 3), featured performances by artists like Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters. The festival aimed to unite artists, fans, and community leaders to celebrate music's power to inspire change.

Smith's T-shirt, a black tee from Springsteen's Land of Hope and Dreams tour, featured the phrase "No Kings" at the bottom. The slogan has been associated with nonpartisan protests against Trump's administration. Smith's appearance at the festival, which drew thousands of attendees, was captured in photos and videos shared on social media. According to The Hill, Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl dedicated the song "My Hero" to Smith during the concert.

The festival, curated by musician Tom Morello, was described as a day of "peace, love, justice, and music." Proceeds from the event were pledged to VoteRiders, an organization supporting voter ID efforts. Newsweek reported that Smith's attire and presence were notable given his role in the investigations into Trump. In response to Smith's appearance, Trump labeled him a "Crooked Prosecutor" on Truth Social.

The festival followed Smith's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he defended his investigations into Trump's alleged misconduct. Despite criticism from some senators, Smith maintained the integrity of his work, stating that his investigations proved serious crimes against the nation.