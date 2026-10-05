Justice Alito Has Idea Who Leaked Dobbs Decision

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recently shared that he has an idea of who leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Alito expressed his suspicion but noted that the evidence is insufficient to identify the person responsible. The leak of the draft opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was unprecedented and sparked widespread protests.

Alito, who authored the draft opinion, stated that he anticipated the ruling would anger many who believe in a constitutional right to abortion. However, he described some reactions as "extreme" and emphasized the leak as a "grave breach of trust" among those working at the high court. He also mentioned that the leak made him and his colleagues potential targets for violence, referencing an incident where a woman planned to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the ruling.

The internal investigation into the leak has not identified the culprit, and no one has been publicly disciplined. Justice Alito, who is promoting his new book, "So Ordered: An Originalist’s View of the Constitution, the Court, and Our Country," expressed concerns about the future of the court amid proposals to pack the court with additional justices or impose term limits. He emphasized the importance of the court in protecting constitutional rights, despite acknowledging past mistakes.

Alito also commented on the criticism the court has faced from politicians, including former President Joseph R. Biden and President Trump, stating that such criticism is damaging to the court's integrity. He reiterated that the court is not part of any political movement and is not attempting to further any political agenda.