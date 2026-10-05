Justin Timberlake Marks 14 Years Of Marriage With Jessica Biel: 'My Favorite Person'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are celebrating more than a decade of marriage.

On Sunday (October 4), Timberlake shared a photo of himself and the Better Sister actress walking down a sidewalk holding hands on his Instagram Stories to wish his wife a "happy anniversary" as they marked 14 years of marriage, declaring in another pic that they have "14 down, forever to go," per E! News.

The *NSYNC alum put his wife in the spotlight in another snap, sweetly captioning the pic, "MY FAVORITE PERSON IN EVERY LIFETIME," while he praised her as "the greatest mom" in a photo of them with their two sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6. Biel also gave her husband his own sweet shoutouts for the occasion, sharing several photos of them together while calling him "the best dad."

The Candy actress praised her husband's role as a dad in a heartfelt Father's Day tribute in June, sharing rare family photos and adding that watching Timberlake be a dad to their sons is "one of my favorite things."

"Happy Father's Day to the dad who is always ALL in," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "The one who turns ordinary moments into adventures and bedtime into comedy hour. The dad who is not afraid of the tears, the tender, quiet times, or the hard conversations. Watching you be a father is one of my favorite things. Our boys are so lucky to call you Dad. WE ❤️ U!"