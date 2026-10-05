Karoline Leavitt Joins Fox News As Contributor

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will join Fox News as an on-air contributor starting November 1. Leavitt, who served as the youngest press secretary in U.S. history during President Donald Trump's second administration, stepped down from her role in August after returning from maternity leave.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Leavitt's new position, highlighting her "firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail," which provides her with a "distinct understanding of today’s political landscape." Leavitt expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating she looks forward to bringing her unique perspective and energy to Fox's audience.

Leavitt's career in politics began as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary during Trump's first administration. She also ran as the Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District in 2022 and served as communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt's tenure as press secretary was marked by her strong defense of President Trump's agenda and her efforts to reshape the White House media landscape.

Leavitt follows in the footsteps of other former press secretaries like Kayleigh McEnany and Jen Psaki, who transitioned to cable news roles. Her appointment is part of a broader trend of former White House officials joining media networks to provide political commentary and analysis.

Leavitt resides in New Hampshire with her husband, Nick, and their two children. She graduated from Saint Anselm College in 2019 with a degree in politics and communication and interned at Fox News during the 2016 presidential election.