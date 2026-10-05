LUCKI Stabbed During Alleged Altercation With Playboi Carti’s Crew
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2026
LUCKI is recovering after he was stabbed during a physical altercation allegedly involving Playboi Carti's crew.
According to TMZ, the Chicago rapper was attempting to enter ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, October 3, when he was struck in the face by an unidentified male during a verbal dispute. The suspect caused a laceration on LUCKI's neck, which led to profuse bleeding. Another man was stabbed, and two others were injured during the altercation. Videos posted to social media show how the altercation unfolded at the artist entrance of the event. One clip even shows LUCKI entering a Maybach with an injured neck after the attack.
Rapper LUCKI was stabbed while at ComplexCon 🤯 https://t.co/IDvBLnMzjW— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 4, 2026
The Los Angeles Police Department says there were a total of four victims. One of the victims went to the hospital, while the others were in stable condition. Police are investigating the altercation and treating the stabbing as an attempted murder. Playboi Carti wasn't actually a part of the altercation. He was spotted by the vehicle he arrived in while the fight happened. LUCKI left the scene in the Maybach and later clarified he's ok in an Instagram Story he reposted.
“The safety and security of our guests, talent, partners and staff is our highest priority," Complex said in a statement about the incident. "We are aware of an incident that occurred outside the ComplexCon event yesterday and our security team and the LAPD responded immediately. We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and remain focused on maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone attending ComplexCon.”
Police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests yet. Watch how the incident went down here.