LUCKI Stabbed During Alleged Altercation With Playboi Carti’s Crew

The Los Angeles Police Department says there were a total of four victims. One of the victims went to the hospital, while the others were in stable condition. Police are investigating the altercation and treating the stabbing as an attempted murder. Playboi Carti wasn't actually a part of the altercation. He was spotted by the vehicle he arrived in while the fight happened. LUCKI left the scene in the Maybach and later clarified he's ok in an Instagram Story he reposted.



“The safety and security of our guests, talent, partners and staff is our highest priority," Complex said in a statement about the incident. "We are aware of an incident that occurred outside the ComplexCon event yesterday and our security team and the LAPD responded immediately. We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and remain focused on maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone attending ComplexCon.”



Police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests yet. Watch how the incident went down here.