Megan Thee Stallion Enters October With Traditional Pumpkin Head Photoshoot

"I was literally going to dm you and ask where is your spooky season pumpkin pic 😂 😂🧡" one fan wrote in the comment section.



"I can’t with the wig 😂 but yes u know every Halloween we need ur cut out pumpkin head!!" another fan commented.



Over the years, Megan Thee Stallion has stunned her followers with her spooky photo shoots. She typically rocks a carved pumpkin on her head while she does everyday things. Last year, she got an eyebrow piercing while wearing a funny-faced pumpkin. In 2024, she carved heart eyes into her pumpkin and captured herself watching a scary movie with a huge bowl of popcorn.



Meg debuted her latest pumpkin head photo shoot ahead of her next album. The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently revived her Tina Snow persona and announced her next album, known as ACT III. She also dropped her "Tina Tuesday Freestyle" to build up hype for the final installment of her MEGAN album series.

