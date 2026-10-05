Megan Thee Stallion Enters October With Traditional Pumpkin Head Photoshoot
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion is ushering in another creepy fall season with her traditional pumpkin head photo shoot.
On Friday, October 2, the Houston rapper posted new photos of herself with platinum blonde hair and a freshly carved pumpkin on her head. The first image shows her posted up with another pumpkin-headed friend as they ate tacos together. Her friend poured out a cup of Meg's Chicas Divertidas Tequila as the artist held her tacos and struck other poses while wearing the creepy pumpkin head. The photo shoot has become a tradition for Meg and her fans, so much so that some even pointed out that she was a day late.
"I was literally going to dm you and ask where is your spooky season pumpkin pic 😂 😂🧡" one fan wrote in the comment section.
"I can’t with the wig 😂 but yes u know every Halloween we need ur cut out pumpkin head!!" another fan commented.
Over the years, Megan Thee Stallion has stunned her followers with her spooky photo shoots. She typically rocks a carved pumpkin on her head while she does everyday things. Last year, she got an eyebrow piercing while wearing a funny-faced pumpkin. In 2024, she carved heart eyes into her pumpkin and captured herself watching a scary movie with a huge bowl of popcorn.
Meg debuted her latest pumpkin head photo shoot ahead of her next album. The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently revived her Tina Snow persona and announced her next album, known as ACT III. She also dropped her "Tina Tuesday Freestyle" to build up hype for the final installment of her MEGAN album series.