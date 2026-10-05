Monday Night Football Tonight: Falcons vs. Saints, Time & How To Stream

The New Orleans Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons in a special Monday Night Football matchup that marks the 20th anniversary of the first game played in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. The game, set in the Superdome, pays tribute to the Saints’ 23-3 victory over the Falcons in 2006, a moment many remember as a symbol of the city’s resilience and recovery. The Saints are planning special musical performances and will recognize key players from the 2006 team, which helped lead New Orleans to its first NFC Championship Game appearance shortly after.

You can listen to the Falcons radio broadcast on 92-9 The Game, while the Saints radio broadcast will air on 870 / 105.3 WWL.

The rivalry between the teams is particularly close this season, with both New Orleans and Atlanta holding 1-2 records and sharing the top spot in the NFC South alongside Carolina. If the Saints win, they will even the all-time regular-season series with the Falcons at 57 wins each.

On the field, the Saints’ passing offense, led by quarterback Tyler Shough and wide receiver Chris Olave, ranks third in the National Football League (NFL), while the Falcons’ run game, powered by Bijan Robinson, is ranked second. Atlanta’s defense leads the league in stopping the run, allowing just 47.7 yards per game, and recently set a franchise record by holding Green Bay to only 17 rushing yards.

The Saints face challenges in the backfield, as top rusher Travis Etienne Jr. has been placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Kellen Moore said, “We feel fortunate that we have Alvin,” referring to Alvin Kamara, the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, who will share carries with Kendre Miller. Moore also reflected on the historic significance of the 2006 “Domecoming” game, calling it “one of the top ‘Monday Night Football’ moments of all time” and emphasizing its impact on the community.

On the Falcons’ side, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned from knee surgery with a solid performance against Green Bay, completing 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards. Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted the unique challenge of preparing for the Saints with an extended practice week following a short turnaround for their previous game.