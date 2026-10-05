Monitoring Ordered Amid Possible Plague Outbreak In Russia

Roughly 200 people in Russia are under medical observation following reports of a potential plague outbreak. The White House informed Axios that they are closely monitoring the situation, including related quarantines in Russia. According to Russian officials, a woman employed at an anti-plague research institute in Irkutsk died from an unspecified form of the disease. Initially diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown causes, the woman has led Russia's public health agency to monitor those who may have been exposed to her.

The deceased, identified as 27-year-old lab technician Daria Shipilova, reportedly contracted the disease while working with plague-infected animals. Reports from REN TV indicate that she was involved in research on the plague bacillus in Siberia, Mongolia, and Altai. Her work focused on the body's immune response to the infection. Shipilova's death has prompted the hospitalization of 189 people who had contact with her, with 12 individuals sent to the Anti-Plague Institute for observation.

The governor of Buryatia, Alexey Tsydenov, confirmed the death but denied any outbreaks within the republic. He stated that the infection stemmed from "other circumstances" unrelated to the region. According to The Moscow Times, the source of the infection may be linked to a laboratory accident where Shipilova accidentally broke a test tube containing the bacteria.

As Russian authorities work to contain the situation, the international community remains alert to the developments. The potential outbreak has sparked concerns about public health safety and the need for stringent monitoring and preventive measures.