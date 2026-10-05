Musk To Rebrand SpaceXAI To SpaceXSI

In a recent announcement, Elon Musk confirmed that SpaceX's artificial intelligence division, SpaceXAI, will be rebranded to SpaceXSI. This decision follows an executive order by President Donald Trump, which calls for artificial intelligence to be referred to as "super intelligence" (SI) instead. Musk shared the news in a post on X, stating, "No more AI. SI, it's better."

The executive order, titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence," was signed by President Trump last week. It mandates federal departments and agencies to adopt the new terminology in official communications, though congressional statutory references remain unchanged until further amendments are made. According to the order, the term "super intelligence" better captures the advanced capabilities of modern technology.

Musk's rebranding move underscores his long-held belief that frontier technology has advanced beyond basic AI. Fox Business reports that Musk has been a proponent of the concept of super intelligence for over a decade. He even contributed to Nick Bostrom’s 2014 book, "Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies," which explores the potential risks of uncontrollable super intelligence.

SpaceXAI was formed in July 2026 after SpaceX acquired xAI in a $1.25 trillion deal. The division's renaming marks its second major identity change since its inception. Despite the announcement, SpaceX's website and social media still list the division as SpaceXAI, and Musk has not provided a timeline for the official name change.

The rebranding also highlights Musk's close relationship with the Trump administration. As reported by Forbes, Musk was a special adviser to Trump in 2025, and SpaceXAI's Grok was contracted for government work.

President Trump’s executive order has sparked interest in the "SI" branding, with a surge in demand for website domains ending in ".si," typically used for Slovenian domains. The Independent reports that 44,000 such domains were registered in September, marking a significant increase.