One of the funniest moments of the film happens when Wilson, Rife, and Ko attempt to invade the artists-only section to look for Zion. Wilson believes his son is with Travis Scott, so Ko, who's still high from the edibles, strips down naked and attacks the security team to distract them while Wilson makes his way in. While he's back there, Wilson meets Sexyy Red and chops it up with Ty Dolla $ign before finally finding Scott, who offers him a blunt and praises his search for Zion.



Scott even brings Wilson out onstage during his headlining set to help him find Zion. The teen was in the crowd for Scott's performance when he saw his dad onstage performing his favorite song, "FEIN." Zion makes his way toward the front of the stage, where he bumps into Rife and Ko. The father and son finally reunite after Wilson tries to crowd surf and fails.



The film puts a hilarious twist on jaw-dropping moments that fans have experienced at the festival over the past decade. It was primarily shot at Hard Rock Stadium during Rolling Loud Miami's 10th anniversary in 2024. At the time, Wilson went viral for his reaction to Sexyy Red's performance and his shocking appearance during Travis Scott's closing set.



“Hip-hop has always driven culture forward, and Rolling Loud was built to reflect that energy on the ground,” Matt Zingler, Co-Founder of Rolling Loud, said about the film. “This film is a celebration of the community, creativity, and unpredictability that defines the festival experience. Seeing it come to life on the big screen with partners like Live Nation Studios, American High and Ketchup Entertainment is a full-circle moment for the brand.”



On the night of the film's debut, Live Nation held an exclusive screening of the film at its offices in Miami. An intimate group of industry insiders and influencers experienced the film for the first time in Wynwood, where Rolling Loud first opened its doors in 2015. After bringing the festival to multiple countries over the past decade, Rolling Loud is set to return to India later this year and is preparing to honor its 10th year on the West Coast in 2027.



Rolling Loud: The Movie is exclusively in theaters now. To see the movie, cop your tickets here.

