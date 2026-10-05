SCOTUS Back In Session Monday

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to reconvene on Monday (October 5) for its new term, tackling several high-profile cases. The justices will first hear arguments in a case from Colorado concerning whether lawsuits holding fossil fuel companies accountable for climate change can proceed in state courts. This case involves energy giants Suncor Energy and ExxonMobil, who are appealing a Colorado Supreme Court decision favoring Boulder County's claims against them for climate-related damages.

Additionally, the court will consider whether federal courts can review disputes over veterans' benefits, as outlined in the Veterans’ Judicial Review Act. This term, the justices will also address whether bans on semiautomatic rifles violate the Second Amendment, the legality of voting laws requiring proof of citizenship, and parental authority over children identifying as transgender.

The court's docket includes significant immigration cases, such as President Donald Trump’s policies on mandatory detention and deportation to third countries. The term will also feature cases on religious rights, with a focus on Colorado's preschool funding program and its nondiscrimination requirements.

Decisions on these matters are expected by June 2027, as the court navigates complex legal challenges that could have far-reaching implications.