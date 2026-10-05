Steve Hilton Facing Blowback Over New Ad

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is facing significant backlash from both sides of the political aisle over a controversial campaign ad. The ad, titled "Just Try It, California," features two young women sitting on a bed with an LGBTQ+ flag in the background. The women engage in a conversation filled with innuendo, ultimately leading to one marking her ballot for Hilton. The ad has garnered approximately five million views online.

The ad, intended to be humorous and provocative, has drawn criticism from within Hilton's own party. According to The Guardian, Sonja Shaw, the Republican nominee for California superintendent of public instruction, called the ad "creepy, weird, disturbing garbage." Michael Gates, the Republican candidate for attorney general, also condemned the ad, stating, "California families deserve better."

Despite the criticism, some conservatives continue to support Hilton. Pastor Jack Hibbs, a Christian nationalist, described the ad as "grotesque" but still supports Hilton over his opponent, Democrat Xavier Becerra. The Los Angeles Times reports that Hilton acknowledged the ad's provocative nature, stating it was meant to communicate in a satirical way.

Hilton's campaign faces tough odds in the heavily Democratic state of California, where polls show Becerra leading significantly. SFGate notes that Hilton is trailing in the polls, with Becerra holding a substantial lead. Despite the controversy, Hilton continues to campaign, emphasizing the need for change in California.