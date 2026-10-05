Taylor Swift Crashes Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' Monologue: 'My Literal Therapist'

Dakota Johnson got a little help from her friends during her time hosting Saturday Night Live.

The Materialists star, 37, returned to host SNL on October 3 for the third time, and she enlisted her longtime friend Taylor Swift for the occasion after poking fun at her "two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians." Johnson has previously dated Role Model and Coldplay's Chris Martin, per People.

Johnson brought out the "Opalite" singer during her opening monologue as she spoke about her "really supportive" friends who "don't judge me" for her dating history. Johnson even went so far as to introduce Swift to the stage as "my literal therapist," which was seemingly news to the Life of a Showgirl musician.

"I'm not — I'm not your therapist, actually," Swift said. "You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some."

The Verity actress quipped, "Yeah, well, I have manners," but her pal wasn't done.

"And then you flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, 'Damn, that's crazy,'" Swift added, leading Johnson to joke, "Is that not a therapist?"

Swift recently recruited Johnson to star in the music video for her latest single "Patient Zero" alongside Colin Farrell. The track is one of four new songs featured on Swift's new deluxe album The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, which dropped last month.

Check out the moment in the video below.