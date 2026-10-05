Your evenings just got a lot more social. Join the club!

TikTok Radio Presents Social Club, a new live show from iHeart, premieres tonight, Monday, October 5, at 7p. It airs weeknights from 7p to 11p on TikTok Radio. Hosted by Jon, Becky, and Kayla, Social Club is your nighttime home for trending music, viral moments, emerging artists, and real talk about what's happening in culture right now.

What Is TikTok Radio Presents Social Club?

Social Club takes the energy of your For You Page and puts it on the radio. Every weeknight, Jon, Becky, and Kayla dig into:

Trending music: the songs taking over your feed, and the ones about to.

the songs taking over your feed, and the ones about to. Viral moments: the clips, challenges, and conversations everyone is talking about.

the clips, challenges, and conversations everyone is talking about. Emerging artists: new voices that are breaking through on TikTok and beyond.

new voices that are breaking through on TikTok and beyond. Culture right now: the stories that shape what we watch, hear, and share.

Meet the Hosts: Jon, Becky, and Kayla

Social Club has three hosts with their own followings on TikTok. Follow them before tonight's premiere:

How to Listen to Social Club on iHeartRadio

Listen to TikTok Radio Presents Social Club weeknights from 7p to 11p on TikTok Radio on the free iHeartRadio app and across select iHeartRadio stations across the country. You can listen on your phone, smart speaker, in your car, or on the web.

How to Watch Social Club LIVE on TikTok

You can also watch the show. Social Club streams live on TikTok at 8p ET on @TikTokRadio. Tune in to watch the hosts in real time, catch behind-the-scenes moments, and join the conversation in the comments.