Two Dead, Several Injured In Central Florida School Bus Crash

Two people died and several others were hurt after a school bus carrying high school students rolled over in a crash involving multiple vehicles in central Florida on Monday morning (October 5).

According to authorities, the bus was on its way to a local high school with 39 people on board, including 37 students, the bus driver, and the driver's nine-year-old daughter. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference that the crash resulted in the deaths of a tenth-grade girl who was riding the bus and an individual in a Jeep involved in the collision.

The incident happened during the busy morning hours as the bus traveled along its route. Emergency responders arrived quickly to help the injured and transport them to nearby hospitals. The names of those killed and injured have not yet been released as families are being notified.

Sheriff Judd described the scene as 'tragic' and said authorities are still investigating what caused the crash. The bus was heavily damaged and rolled over as a result of the impact. According to the sheriff, the investigation will focus on the actions of all drivers involved and any possible road conditions that may have contributed.

Counselors and support staff are being made available to students and families affected by the tragedy. Officials say updates on the investigation and the condition of the injured will be provided as they become available.