US, German Scientists Win Nobel Prize For Optogenetics

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth of Stanford University, and Germans Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel. These scientists were recognized for their pioneering work in optogenetics, a field that allows precise control of brain cells using light. This technique has revolutionized our understanding of how the brain functions by enabling researchers to switch individual nerve cells on or off in a living brain, as explained by Nobel Assembly Secretary-General Thomas Perlmann.

Optogenetics emerged in 2005 when Deisseroth, along with his colleagues, demonstrated the use of light to control neurons using a protein called channelrhodopsin. This discovery, as noted in Logan Thrasher Collins' blog, laid the groundwork for numerous applications in neuroscience, allowing scientists to study complex brain functions and disorders with unprecedented precision.

The Nobel Prize highlights the collaborative efforts of American and German researchers in advancing scientific knowledge. Their work in optogenetics has opened new avenues for treating neurological conditions and understanding brain circuitry. The award underscores the importance of international cooperation in scientific research and the potential of optogenetics to transform medicine.