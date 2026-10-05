Watch: Alexander Skarsgård Channels Mick Jagger In New Rolling Stones Video

By Will Mendelson

October 5, 2026

The Rolling Stones Perform At SoFi Stadium
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have found another way to bring some serious star power to their latest music video — and this time, they didn't need any de-aging technology.

Alexander Skarsgård stars in the legendary band's new video for “Mr. Charm." The actor embraces his inner Mick Jagger as he struts through a backwoods diner, sporting fringe and plenty of swagger.

The clip continues the group's long-running tradition of casting a buzzy actor in their music videos. Previous stars have included Kristen Stewart and Odessa A'zion, who appeared in the videos for “Ride 'Em On Down” and “Depending on the Night,” respectively.

“Mr. Charm” comes from The Rolling Stones' latest album, Foreign Tongues, which dropped in July. The record features contributions from Paul McCartney, Robert Smith, Bruno Mars and Steve Winwood, as well as performances from the band's late drummer Charlie Watts.

Watch Skarsgård in the new video below.

The Rolling Stones
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