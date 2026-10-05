Watch: How Paul McCartney's Performance At Taylor Swift’s Wedding Happened

By iHeartRadio

October 5, 2026

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Paul McCartney finally confirmed one of the biggest musical moments from Taylor Swift’s secretive wedding reception.

During a Friday (Oct. 2) appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Beatles legend revealed that the "Patient Zero" hitmaker personally asked him to perform at her July 3 wedding reception at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked if he knew ahead of time that he would be singing, the "Silly Love Songs" musician revealed Swift requested the 1964 classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

“I said, ‘You should sing along. You should sing to…’” McCartney recalled before briefly forgetting Swift's new husband, Travis Kelce’s, name. After a laugh from the audience and a nudge from Kimmel, he added, “I know. Travis.”

Swift and Kelce have kept details of their wedding private and haven't shared any official photos from the celebration.

Watch the interview below.

Paul McCartneyTaylor Swift
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