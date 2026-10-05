Watch: Phil Collins Gets Candid About His Biggest Regret

Phil Collins recently reflected on his life and revealed the one thing he wishes he would have done differently.

The Genesis legend, 75, opened up about his regrets during a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. When asked if he had any regrets at this stage of his life, Collins pointed to his three failed marriages.

“I regret, to some extent, I have to say, I regret my marriages falling apart,” the music icon admitted. “Sometimes I jumped. Well, one time I jumped. Two times I was pushed. But I wouldn’t have written it like that.”

Still, the "You'll Be in My Heart" hitmaker said there’s a major silver lining: his five children.

“On the other hand, I got five fantastic kids that I wouldn’t have if that hadn’t happened, so I have to balance it,” he explained.

Collins admitted that his demanding Genesis touring schedule contributed to the end of his first marriage, while he also acknowledged that he “treated” his second wife, Jill Tavelman, badly.

Despite the painful past, the music legend revealed that he and his children are now close.

Watch the interview below.