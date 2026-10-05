Why Kim Kardashian Needed To 'Completely Heal' Before Lewis Hamilton Romance

Kim Kardashian is explaining why she took a break from dating before her romance with Lewis Hamilton.

In a new interview with The Times published on Saturday (October 3), the Kardashians star shared how she was in "no rush" to get into a serious relationship after her 2021 split from ex-husband Kanye West and instead wanted to prioritize herself and her family, per E! News. The former couple share four kids: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.

"I was really single for five years," she said. "That felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush."

Kardashian has only had one high-profile relationship since her split from Ye, dating Pete Davidson for around nine months before splitting in 2022. However, she hard-launched her romance with Hamilton this summer after first sparking dating rumors earlier this year.

While she has still yet to make any public comments about their relationship, even declining the chance with The Times by remarking, "In the most respectful way, I'd probably rather not," the SKIMS founder seemingly feels open to what the universe will bring after taking the necessary time she needed to "heal."

"I felt like I needed my time," she said. "I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn't ready to open up. I really wasn't even thinking about it. The universe works in your favor when you just allow it to."