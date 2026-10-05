Woman Arrested At LAX For Alleged Spying For China

By iHeartRadio

October 5, 2026

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Photo: Eric Thayer / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A 34-year-old woman from Irvine, California, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Sunday (October 4) while attempting to board a flight to Shanghai, China. The woman, identified as Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, is facing charges of working as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government.

According to the FBI, Zhang allegedly followed instructions from Chinese officials to spy on an individual believed to be the U.S.-resident son of the Taiwanese president. Prosecutors claim she sent photos, videos, and license plate numbers to her Chinese handlers. Zhang is expected to make her initial court appearance in a U.S. district court in Los Angeles today.

The arrest underscores ongoing concerns about espionage activities and the role of unregistered agents operating within the United States. The case highlights the complex nature of international relations and security challenges. As the investigation unfolds, further details about Zhang's alleged activities and connections may emerge.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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