Yung Miami Reveals Debut Solo Album Title, Release Date: Everything We Know

"I’ve been counted out before… I know what that feels like," she continued. "But I also know what it feels like to prove everybody wrong. WATCH DIS! 🕺🏽🍿😤"



The album will feature Yung Miami's biggest solo hit to date, "Spend Dat," produced by J. White Did It. Caresha's viral hit dominated the summer, topped the Billboard Rap Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts, and sparked a social media challenge. She's performed the song on major stages, including the 2026 BET Awards, where the crowd gave her a standing ovation. She recently dropped the official remix with Kodak Black and Lil Baby along with an international remix with Shenseea, Davido, and Vybz Kartel.



Since then, Yung Miami has also released other songs from the album, including "F You" and "2008." On "F You," Caresha flips Yo Gotti and Meek Mill's 2013 hit to reflect on how much she's overcome since going solo. Meanwhile, on "2008," she reunites with J. White for a Jeezy-inspired banger with DJ Drama.



"Every tear. Every lesson. Every heartbreak. Every time I felt counted out," Caresha said about her album. "Every time somebody made me feel like I wasn’t enough. I put it all in the music. This is my story. My first solo album. My comeback. My truth. To everybody who counted me out… THANK YOU! To everybody who never stopped believing in me… this is for you. Now Watch Dis."



Yung Miami's debut solo album is scheduled to drop October 23. Watch the music videos for "2008" below.