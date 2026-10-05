Yung Miami Reveals Debut Solo Album Title, Release Date: Everything We Know
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2026
Yung Miami's long-awaited debut solo album finally has a release date.
The Miami native recently revealed the title of her upcoming solo LP, Watch Dis, in an emotional video detailing how she bounced back following her fall from grace. She reflected on the pushback she received from fans and the media after she dropped disappointing solo tracks like "News Flash" and "Tea Time." The former City Girls rapper, born Caresha Brownlee, even admitted she had a mental breakdown while recording her upcoming album over the past two years.
"This album is personal. This is me betting on ME," she wrote.
This album is personal. This is me betting on ME.— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 30, 2026
I’ve been counted out before… I know what that feels like.
But I also know what it feels like to prove everybody wrong. WATCH DIS! 🕺🏽🍿😤 pic.twitter.com/tDD9oJMkdt
"I’ve been counted out before… I know what that feels like," she continued. "But I also know what it feels like to prove everybody wrong. WATCH DIS! 🕺🏽🍿😤"
The album will feature Yung Miami's biggest solo hit to date, "Spend Dat," produced by J. White Did It. Caresha's viral hit dominated the summer, topped the Billboard Rap Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts, and sparked a social media challenge. She's performed the song on major stages, including the 2026 BET Awards, where the crowd gave her a standing ovation. She recently dropped the official remix with Kodak Black and Lil Baby along with an international remix with Shenseea, Davido, and Vybz Kartel.
Since then, Yung Miami has also released other songs from the album, including "F You" and "2008." On "F You," Caresha flips Yo Gotti and Meek Mill's 2013 hit to reflect on how much she's overcome since going solo. Meanwhile, on "2008," she reunites with J. White for a Jeezy-inspired banger with DJ Drama.
"Every tear. Every lesson. Every heartbreak. Every time I felt counted out," Caresha said about her album. "Every time somebody made me feel like I wasn’t enough. I put it all in the music. This is my story. My first solo album. My comeback. My truth. To everybody who counted me out… THANK YOU! To everybody who never stopped believing in me… this is for you. Now Watch Dis."
Yung Miami's debut solo album is scheduled to drop October 23. Watch the music videos for "2008" below.