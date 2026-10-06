7th Arrest Made In U.K. Air Base Incident

By iHeartRadio

October 6, 2026

Major Incident Declared Following Evacuation And Arrests Near RAF Fairford
Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A seventh arrest has been made in connection with a suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford, a U.K. air base used by the U.S. On Tuesday (October 6), a 22-year-old British man was arrested. The suspects are accused of plotting an attack on the base, with U.K. officials suggesting strong indications of Iranian involvement.

The incident has prompted the U.S. to remove all B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford. According to Reuters, President Donald Trump stated that the removal was due to a threat linked to Iran. Vice President JD Vance emphasized the move was out of caution, although U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned there was no direct link between the removal and the Iranian plot.

The National News Desk reported that the investigation is complex, with police finding gasoline but no explosives in the suspects' vehicles. The five British men initially arrested near the base were released on bail, as was a dual U.K.-Iranian national arrested later.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated there are "strong indications" of Iran's involvement, although Iran has denied these accusations. The Pentagon confirmed the return of U.S. bombers to their home stations, emphasizing readiness to deliver precision global strike capabilities.

The investigation continues as authorities examine potential foreign state involvement, with stringent conditions placed on the suspects' movements and contacts.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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