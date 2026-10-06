Aerosmith Just Teased Their Return To The Stage

Aerosmith appear to be getting ready to rock again.

The legendary rock band teased an imminent return to the stage in a new Instagram video featuring frontman Steven Tyler. The clip points to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, with dates of Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 displayed on the venue’s marquee.

In the clip, Tyler climbs a ladder to add letters to the marquee alongside famed rock photographer Ross Halfin. When Tyler asks Halfin for an ampersand, he makes the message clear: “It’s ‘Aerosmith and Friends,’ Ross… ‘Aerosmith and Friends!’”

The rockers all but retired from touring in 2024 after Tyler suffered a vocal injury during the band’s farewell tour. The group canceled its planned 2024 return to the road, announcing that its touring days were over due to the singer's injury.

Since then, however, Tyler has performed at several benefit shows and awards ceremonies. The "Jaded" hitmakers were originally expected to reveal details of the Hollywood Bowl shows on Tuesday (Oct.) 6, but a second teaser pushed the announcement to Wednesday (Oct. 7) at 10 a.m. local time.