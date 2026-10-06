“I'm a big believer in creating your own lane and giving people the opportunity to do the same,” A$AP Rocky said about the scholarship. “There are so many talented young people with ideas, ambition, and something important to say. This scholarship is about helping one of them turn that vision into something real.”



A$AP Rocky joins other artists who have offered scholarships to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, including Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, and producer Young Guru, who also serves as Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program. The Roc Nation School began enrolling students at LIU in Fall 2021. It also offers Roc Nation Hope Scholarships to 25 percent of enrolled students. Hope Scholars are selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York-based, first-time freshmen with the highest financial need.



Interested students must apply before December 15. To apply for A$AP Rocky's scholarship, click here.