Billie Eilish is going lighter again.

On Monday, Oct. 5, the Grammy winner returned to Instagram after about two months away. In her new post, she showed off shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair, cut in choppy layers with a side part. Her caption was just one word: "hi."

The carousel included a mirror selfie of Billie making a silly face. In it she wore a navy pullover, khaki pants, white DC Shoes socks and black sneakers. She also shared photos of her dog Shark, her ab tattoos, California skylines and a trip to a pumpkin patch.

The new color is Billie's lightest since 2021. That year she famously swapped her black-and-neon-green hair for platinum blonde ahead of her second album, Happier Than Ever. The change made headlines around the world and became one of the most talked-about looks of her career. Since then, Billie has mostly worn darker shades, including jet black, cherry red roots and, most recently, long dark hair. Her natural color is dark blonde, so the new look brings her a bit closer to her roots.

The change has been happening slowly. In April, Billie appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas with lighter roots growing in. In May, she was spotted with long auburn hair after a salon visit.

Fans quickly filled her comments.

"SHES BACK! SHES BAAAACK," one wrote. "THE HAIRRRR," added another. One follower noticed a family resemblance: "She looks really like finneas with this haircut."

Paramore's Hayley Williams joined in too, asking, "Natural hair gang ?!"