Brian May Rules Out Another Queen Tour: 'Maybe 50 Years Is Enough'

Queen's touring days "May" be behind them.

Longtime guitarist Brian May admitted that he made the decision 18 months ago that he no longer wants to tour.

“I love to play, I love to travel, but the trade-off is sacrificing your freedom,” the rocker told The Times. “I have a wife, grandchildren and a lot of astrophysics I want to do, so I’m thinking maybe 50 years is enough.”

The musician said the decision came after a close family friend died while Queen was touring. He realized he couldn’t just leave the tour to spend time with loved ones and return later.

Still, May revealed that he has been developing an immersive Queen experience inspired by his visit to Sphere in Las Vegas.

“Last year I went; my juices started flowing and I sketched out a whole Queen show,” he revealed.

Queen last toured with Adam Lambert as their lead singer on the "Rhapsody" tour, which concluded in 2024.