Christa Pike Conscious Following Failed Execution

Christa Pike, a Tennessee death row inmate, is now conscious and able to speak nearly a week after surviving a botched execution attempt, according to her attorneys. The failed lethal injection, which left Pike critically injured and temporarily on a ventilator, has raised new questions about the state’s execution protocols.

Two attempts to execute Pike by lethal injection failed. She was placed on life support immediately after the failed execution and remained unconscious for several hours. Her attorneys, Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason from the Tennessee Office of the Post Conviction Defender, and Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen from Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee, issued a statement Tuesday (October 6), saying, "Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery."

“We are incredibly grateful to the first responders and the medical team at the hospital who treated Christa like a human and have provided exceptional care to her. We also want to thank thousands from all over the world who sent messages offering prayers and support for Christa," the statement continued.

The state of Tennessee has not commented on whether it will pursue another attempt at execution.