Digital Nas Threatens ‘To Go To War’ With Ye Over Alleged Unpaid Work

"I didn't get paid for six years, then they finally sent me a contract, and they f**ked me!" he continued. "I'm ready to go to war about this s**t. I'm not playing. Y'all think this s**t a joke?"



Digital Nas is listed as a producer and writer on songs like "Hurricane," "Junya," "Junya 2," "Remote Control," and "Remote Control 2" from Ye's 2021 album Donda. He also contributed to seven songs on Donda 2, including "First Time in a Long Time," "Security," and "Pablo." He continued to work with Ye and Ty Dolla $ign for their joint albums VULTURES and VULTURES 2, including their smash hit "CARNIVAL" and more.



During his rant, Digital Nas announced that he's quitting the music industry due to his dealings with Ye. He alleged Ye "killed my career with a f**ked up contract" and said he couldn't feed his family. Despite calling out the veteran hitmaker, Digital Nas seems willing to work things out, as long as he gets paid.



"I know I'm like an annoying little brother but call my phone big bro I really gotta talk to you abt sum [sic] real life stuff I'm going thru," he wrote. "I hit everybody @yzy and no one will put me in touch with you so I feel like this is the only way."



Digital Nas went into more detail in his Instagram Stories. See what he had to say here.

