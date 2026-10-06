Dolly Parton Estate Claims Nephew Blocks Lawsuit With Barbed Wire

The estate of country music legend Dolly Parton alleges that her nephew, Bryan Seaver, is using barbed wire and a "no trespassing" sign in an attempt to avoid a lawsuit and restrict access to his property, according to recent court filings in Nashville. These filings are the latest development in a growing dispute surrounding the late singer's legacy.

Court documents state that Seaver, who previously served as Parton's longtime head of security and owns a private security company, has sent a series of threatening messages to the estate and its management team. The estate’s management entity, She’s Alive—run by Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell—accuses Seaver of threatening to commit violence and destroy Parton's business empire.

The court documents detail that Seaver threatened to ruin Parton's brand partnerships and even referred to himself as an "international arms dealer." In a message written on September 1, Seaver allegedly said, "I'm going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It's going to be great. Or f***** pay me." The estate claims Seaver used his experience working for private military contractors overseas as part of these threats.

These actions led to the resignation of She’s Alive employees and the estate’s attorney, and forced the estate to hire private security for its staff and their homes.

On Wednesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order requiring Seaver and his security company to stay at least 1,000 feet away from She’s Alive employees, attorneys, and business partners, and to stop interfering with the estate’s business relationships.

Seaver, who was handpicked by Parton to announce her death, has not responded to requests for comment. The estate’s lawsuit and restraining order are ongoing, with further legal proceedings expected as the estate works to resolve the conflict and protect Parton’s legacy.