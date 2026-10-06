Drake has been on a roll all year. Following the release of his three albums, the 39-year-old artist hosted his "Fear of Missing Out" livestream, where he debuted more music videos from his albums, such as "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy, "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red, "Princess" with Pinkchyu, and more. He also premiered new songs like "Québec."



After the livestream aired, Drake released some of the songs on streaming services as part of the special FOMO deluxe version of HABIBTI. Drizzy dropped four new songs, including "Solar Eclipse (Choosin’ Texas Remix)" featuring Don Toliver, "Cold Shoulder" featuring Don Toliver & Yebba, "Québec," and "Classic Pt. 2." Technically, HABIBTI (FOMO) served as Drake's fourth project of 2026.



Drake originally previewed "Solar Eclipse (Choosin' Texas Remix) at the end of August during a party in Houston. Not long after the song dropped, DJ Akademiks reported that the Canadian rapper gave up the record's publishing rights to country singers Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert, who produced the original "Choosin' Texas."



Recording Academy members begin the first round of voting next week. The nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards are expected to be announced on November 16.

