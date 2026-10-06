Elon Musk Recaptures Trillionaire Status

By iHeartRadio

October 6, 2026

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Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

Elon Musk has once again reached trillionaire status as SpaceX's stock surged by 8% on Monday (October 5). This significant increase is attributed to SpaceX's recent success in securing AI infrastructure and other related agreements, as well as lucrative government contracts for Starship and "neocloud" services.

The stock market experienced a notable day, with the Nasdaq Composite rising by 2% and the S&P 500 gaining 1.5%. While these indices showed strong performance, the broader market saw more stocks hitting new 52-week lows than highs, a phenomenon not seen since the late 1990s, according to a report by CNBC.

Musk's return to trillionaire status comes as SpaceX continues to expand its influence in the tech and aerospace sectors. The company's advancements in AI and cloud technology have positioned it as a key player in these rapidly growing industries. The recent contracts further solidify SpaceX's role in government projects, enhancing its financial standing.

Despite the positive developments for SpaceX, the overall market remains cautious due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. Market analysts, such as Art Hogan from B. Riley Wealth, have expressed concerns about the sustainability of current market gains amid these challenges.

Looking ahead, SpaceX's continued growth and innovation are expected to play a crucial role in maintaining Musk's financial status. As the company pursues new opportunities and expands its technological capabilities, it remains a significant force in the global market.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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