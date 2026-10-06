Emmys Moving To Prime Video In 2027

The Emmys will stream on Prime Video starting in 2027, marking a significant shift from traditional broadcast TV. The Television Academy and Amazon have signed a six-year deal, allowing the awards ceremony to be streamed globally for free on Prime Video. This change ends the Emmys' long-standing presence on broadcast television since its inception in 1949.

Reports indicate the deal with Amazon is valued between $15 million and $20 million annually. This move reflects a growing trend of major awards shows transitioning to streaming platforms, following similar moves by the SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards to Netflix and the Oscars to YouTube in 2029.

The shift to streaming aligns with the evolving landscape of television viewership, where streaming services are increasingly becoming the primary medium for audiences. The Emmys' transition to Prime Video is part of a broader strategy to reach a global audience and adapt to changing viewer habits.