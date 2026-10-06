GOP Senators Blindsided By Hegseth Military Cuts

Republican senators are expressing concerns after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to cut 20% of generals and admirals, citing a lack of advance notice and potential impacts on military readiness. According to The Independent, some senators worry that these cuts might be ideologically driven, disproportionately affecting Black and female officers.

During a recent State of the Force address at Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth described the reduction as a step toward greater accountability, emphasizing that "you can’t change a culture with the same people who enabled it." The Pentagon, however, denies that race or sex are factors in promotions.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker and other GOP leaders, including Joni Ernst and Susan Collins, have voiced their frustration, demanding more transparency and questioning whether the cuts are necessary. Senator Mark Kelly also criticized the move, suggesting that it could harm military readiness.

The cuts are part of a broader effort to streamline the Pentagon's senior ranks, following a previous 10% reduction in general officers. Some positions will be downgraded rather than eliminated, with changes expected by January 1 next year. As Congress works to fund the Pentagon and fill top military vacancies, the debate over these cuts continues, with some lawmakers calling for more strategic oversight.