Gunna Announces New Single From Upcoming ‘Splurge’ Album

"Pop It" is set to appear on Gunna's seventh studio album, Splurge. The 33-year-old artist previously announced the title of his next LP last month in an interview with Forbes’ The Enterprise Zone. He didn't confirm a release date but said it could come out this month if he feels ready.



“I want to tap into my new next level that I’ve been tapping in with,” he explained. “I want to introduce that, which is Splurge. This upper-echelon artist who’s gravitated to another level.”



“I can’t say when because I’m in it right now,” he added. “If I feel ready, it could come out next month. But if I’m not ready, I’m not ready yet. I don’t have a date.”



Wunna recently teamed up with Shaboozey for their first collaboration, "High Noon." The two performed the country-rap banger, which interpolates Yung Joc's 2006 hit "It's Goin' Down," at last month's 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Look out for "Pop It" dropping this Friday.