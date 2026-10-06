Housing Costs Forcing People To Cut Spending

A new report from Habitat for Humanity International reveals that rising housing costs are compelling people worldwide to reduce spending on basic necessities. The survey, which involved 30,000 participants across 22 countries, found that 75% of respondents cut at least one expense last year to afford housing. Notably, one-third reported spending less on food, while 32% dipped into their savings, and 13% delayed or avoided medical care.

The report highlights the precarious nature of many households' financial situations. Nearly half of the respondents indicated that a single unexpected financial issue could jeopardize their housing security. Furthermore, 40% admitted to accepting unsafe housing conditions because safer options are financially out of reach.

The findings align with other reports, such as the eHealth Mid-Year Healthcare Pulse Report 2026, which noted that two-thirds of U.S. adults believe inflation has adversely affected their ability to pay for essentials like food, clothing, and housing. Additionally, a Pew Research poll showed that over 90% of Americans are concerned about the rising costs of food and housing.

Globally, the affordability crisis is driven by factors such as inflation, interest rate hikes, and the financialization of housing, as discussed in a report by the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing. Habitat for Humanity emphasizes that affordable, reliable housing is crucial for financial stability, health, and overall well-being.