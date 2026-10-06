Justin Timberlake Hilariously Apologizes For Beatboxing Era: ‘Hope You Can Forgive Me’

The days of Justin Timberlake beatboxing are over... or are they?

The "Selfish" singer hilariously responded to Instagram user Hannah Young reflecting on his beatboxing era in a Reel shared on Monday (October 5), saying it's something that is not talked about enough, per People.

"Because there was a moment in time where that man would be in the middle of a song and just boots and cats and boots and cats," she said. "Nobody questioned it. Nobody said, 'Justin, you know, we have drums. This is a professional recording studio. There are instruments available to you.'"

Young added that what she "[needs] us to sit with" is how much everyone enjoyed it, adding, "We were watching that man make drum noises with his mouth, like, 'oh my god, what can't he do?'"

Timberlake saw the commentary and poked fun at himself in the comments, even jokingly apologizing for how ambitious his beatboxing was at the time.

"I often look back on that time as well. I still haven't come up with any answers. I don't know how to apologize enough for whatever those ambitions were. Too many boots. Too many cats. I hope you can forgive me," he wrote. However, for those who miss Timberlake going all-in on his beatboxing skills, don't fret as he continued, "Also, I can't promise I won't do it again. God help us all."