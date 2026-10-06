Kim Kardashian is getting candid about what it really takes to raise four kids.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style, Kim said she has five nannies helping care for her children. One is on duty at a time, and the other four work in rotation. She shares North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim may have plenty of help, but she says she's still very involved in her kids' daily lives. She handles school drop-offs and pickups herself, makes sure the family eats dinner together every night and keeps their bedtime routines.

"I think I am an intermediate-strict parent," Kim said. "I'm extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night."

Kim also explained how her children appear on the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, and said it's up to them. "Each kid does what they're comfortable with," she said. "So, my little ones come around when I'm filming, but they don't really do storylines." Co-Parenting With Kanye West Kim and Kanye split in 2021, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. She said the two stay on the same page about one area in particular: North's growing music career.

"With her, since it's more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about," Kim explained. "We make sure that we're aligned."

Kim also looked back on the five years she spent single after her divorce, and said it was exactly what she needed. "That felt great," she said. "I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush." She has since gone public with her relationship with Lewis Hamilton on Instagram.