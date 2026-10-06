L7 Reunite With Janis Tanaka Following Late Bassist Jennifer Finch's Death

L7 are marking a new chapter with a song that dates back more than two decades.

The grunge band has dropped “Loma Linda,” their first new song in three years. The track originated in 2003, when the band recorded an unfinished demo with bassist Janis Tanaka, who has since rejoined the group following the death of longtime bassist Jennifer Finch earlier this year.

After discovering the demo in the band’s archives, singer-guitarist Donita Sparks knew they had something worth revisiting.

“It still sounded rather fresh and very L7,” Sparks said in a statement, per Pitchfork. “Gotta warn ya, we dig it and hope you do too."

Tanaka will also join Sparks, Suzi Gardner and Dee Plakas for L7’s "Last Hurrah" Tour, which kicks off October 6 in San Diego.

Listen to the new song below.