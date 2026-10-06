L7 Reunite With Janis Tanaka Following Late Bassist Jennifer Finch's Death

By Will Mendelson

October 6, 2026

The Art Of Elysium Presents WE ARE HEAR'S HEAVEN 2020 - Inside
Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

L7 are marking a new chapter with a song that dates back more than two decades.

The grunge band has dropped “Loma Linda,” their first new song in three years. The track originated in 2003, when the band recorded an unfinished demo with bassist Janis Tanaka, who has since rejoined the group following the death of longtime bassist Jennifer Finch earlier this year.

After discovering the demo in the band’s archives, singer-guitarist Donita Sparks knew they had something worth revisiting.

“It still sounded rather fresh and very L7,” Sparks said in a statement, per Pitchfork. “Gotta warn ya, we dig it and hope you do too."

Tanaka will also join Sparks, Suzi Gardner and Dee Plakas for L7’s "Last Hurrah" Tour, which kicks off October 6 in San Diego.

Listen to the new song below.

L7
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices