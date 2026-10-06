Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Ravens QB's Status For Week 5 Uncertain

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be available for the team's upcoming game, as he is currently dealing with an ankle sprain. According to a report from NFL Media, Jackson has only an "outside chance" to play in Week 5 when the Ravens face the Atlanta Falcons. The injury reportedly occurred earlier this week and is being monitored closely by the team's medical staff.

The ankle sprain is not believed to be severe enough to require surgery or cause a long-term absence, but Jackson's ability to play this Sunday remains uncertain. NFL Media noted that Jackson could potentially miss more than one game depending on how quickly he recovers during rehabilitation. The team has not provided a specific timeline for his return.

While the Ravens have not made an official statement about who will start if Jackson cannot play, backup options are expected to be evaluated as the week progresses. The decision on Jackson’s status will likely be made closer to game day based on his progress and medical evaluations.

According to NFL Media, the Ravens are remaining cautious with their star quarterback to avoid risking further injury. Fans and analysts are awaiting updates as the team prepares for its matchup against the Falcons. More details are expected to emerge as Sunday approaches.