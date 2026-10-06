Mac Miller’s ‘The Divine Feminine Live’ Drops In Honor Of 10th Anniversary
By Tony M. Centeno
October 6, 2026
Mac Miller fans can now watch the late rapper perform The Divine Feminine in its entirety.
To honor the album's 10th anniversary, the Pittsburgh native's estate uploaded the hour-long performance of his fourth studio album to YouTube. In 2016, Mac Miller hit the stage to deliver a live performance of the 10-track album and sat down for an interview during a TV special for DirecTV's Audience Network. The Divine Feminine features collaborations with Bilal, Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, NJOMZA, CeeLo Green, Ariana Grande, and Kendrick Lamar. For the live performance, Mac had special guests DāM-FunK, NJOMZA, CeeLo Green, and his then-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, join him.
Mac Miller's estate uploaded the rare performance following the release of The Divine Feminine (10th Anniversary) on all streaming platforms. The updated edition of the album includes a brand-new album cover and three fresh tracks: "Butterflies," Channel 13," and "Grand." The estate released "Butterflies" in August amid the resurgence of the album's eight-minute track, "Cinderella." Miller's eight-minute collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign entered the spotlight this year thanks to a TikTok challenge that blew up over the summer. The social media challenge did so well that it catapulted the song back into the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 25.
The Divine Feminine arrived two years before Mac Miller passed away. He was only 26 when he suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home in California. He had just released his final album, Swimming, a month before he died. Two years after his death, Miller's estate released his first posthumous project, Circles, which is the companion LP to Swimming.
Watch "The Divine Feminine Live" below and stream The Divine Feminine (10th Anniversary) on iHeartRadio now.