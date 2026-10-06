Mac Miller's estate uploaded the rare performance following the release of The Divine Feminine (10th Anniversary) on all streaming platforms. The updated edition of the album includes a brand-new album cover and three fresh tracks: "Butterflies," Channel 13," and "Grand." The estate released "Butterflies" in August amid the resurgence of the album's eight-minute track, "Cinderella." Miller's eight-minute collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign entered the spotlight this year thanks to a TikTok challenge that blew up over the summer. The social media challenge did so well that it catapulted the song back into the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 25.



The Divine Feminine arrived two years before Mac Miller passed away. He was only 26 when he suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home in California. He had just released his final album, Swimming, a month before he died. Two years after his death, Miller's estate released his first posthumous project, Circles, which is the companion LP to Swimming.



Watch "The Divine Feminine Live" below and stream The Divine Feminine (10th Anniversary) on iHeartRadio now.