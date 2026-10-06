Majority Of Americans Oppose Taxpayer-Funded Trump Ads

By iHeartRadio

October 6, 2026

President Trump Holds Rally In Nebraska Supporting GOP Candidates
Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that a significant majority of Americans find President Donald Trump's taxpayer-funded ad campaign inappropriate. The 30-second ads, which cost $20 million, feature Trump criticizing communism and socialism. According to the poll, 86% of American adults disapprove of the campaign.

The ads have sparked backlash from both Democrats and Republicans. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) argued that the ads violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits the use of government resources for political campaigns. He described the ads as "blatantly unethical" and potentially criminal. Similarly, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) criticized the ads, likening them to tactics used by foreign leaders like Viktor Orbán.

In response to the criticism, President Trump announced on Monday (October 5) that future ads will be funded by his super PAC, MAGA, Inc. A White House spokesperson defended the ads, stating they are patriotic and educational, not political. The spokesperson emphasized that the ads are meant to remind Americans of the country's values.

The ads, which aired on conservative networks like Fox News and Newsmax, have also faced criticism from musician Christian Berishaj, whose song "Love Me" was used without his permission. Berishaj expressed his disapproval on social media, stating that he never authorized his music for political purposes and is seeking legal advice.

The controversy over the ads highlights ongoing debates about the use of taxpayer funds for political messaging. As the November elections approach, the issue remains a contentious topic among voters and lawmakers alike.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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