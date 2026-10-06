Michael Douglas Admits To Secret Affair With 'Basic Instinct' Costar: 'Terrific Woman'

Michael Douglas is opening up about the secret affair he had with a costar while filming Basic Instinct.

In his new memoir One Helluva Ride, the actor, 82, admitted to the past forbidden romance while he was still married to his first wife Diandra Luker, per Page Six. While many have speculated in the past that he and Sharon Stone were having an affair because of their on-screen chemistry, Douglas revealed he actually sparked a behind-the-scenes romance with Jeanne Tripplehorn, 63, who played his therapist in the 1992 erotic thriller. The three actors all starred in the 1992 erotic thriller.

Although Douglas and Luker were still married, he said they had "formally separated" and were seeing other people while "living separate lives." He recalled explaining the situation to Tripplehorn, who was "unwilling to get involved" at first due to the marriage.

"The truth is, I fell very hard for Jeanne despite our nearly 20-year age difference," he said, adding, "In fact, I was ready to officially leave my wife for Jeanne. I was crazy about her."

Despite the "genuine passion of our brief affair," Douglas admits he was "just self-aware enough" to know that getting into "another serious relationship" after ending a nearly 20-year marriage would be "the worst thing," People reports. He explained that his "relationship" with Tripplehorn lasted through production on the film before the pair ultimately "went our separate ways." However, he still holds the actress in high esteem.

"But I will always think of her as an amazing actress and a truly terrific woman that I was very fortunate to spend time with," he said.

Douglas eventually officially divorce from Luker in 1995 and went on to marry wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000.