MLB Playoffs: Brewers Aim For NLDS Sweep As Braves, Dodgers Clash In Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the verge of sweeping the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, holding a 2-0 lead as they head into Game 3 at Petco Park on Tuesday (October 6).

The Brewers’ strong pitching and timely hitting have put the Padres on the brink of elimination. According to the latest discussion on the Locked On MLB podcast, Milwaukee’s performance has been one of the standout stories of the postseason so far. The Brewers, who won game two on a walk-off single by Jackson Chourio, are sending Dustin May to the mound with a chance to advance to the National League Championship series. The Padres are countering with Nick Pivetta as they try to force a fourth game.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on FS1. Padres fans can listen to their local radio broadcast on 97.3 The Fan.

In the other NLDS series, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are locked in a 1-1 series tie, setting up a pivotal Game 3 at Truist Park. The Braves and Dodgers are both championship contenders, and their Game 3 matchup is expected to be intense, with both teams aiming to gain the upper hand in the best-of-five series. Tonight's game will feature a pitching duel between the teams' aces, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Chris Sale taking the mound.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on FS1. Dodgers fans can listen to their local radio broadcast on 570 KLAC.