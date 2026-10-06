New York Declares Measles Emergency as Outbreak Spreads From Pennsylvania

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a statewide disaster emergency in response to a growing measles outbreak, with cases sharply rising in rural communities across the state and neighboring Pennsylvania. This marks the first time a U.S. state has issued such an emergency since measles began surging nationally in 2025.

New York reported 108 measles cases through October 3, with 101 outside New York City and 92 emerging in under-immunized rural areas since mid-July. In comparison, Pennsylvania has seen its largest outbreak in more than 30 years, reporting over 1,000 cases and five deaths as of Monday, most in rural counties near the New York border.

The disaster emergency order allows more health professionals, including registered nurses and pharmacists, to administer the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and order tests for suspected cases. Pharmacists are now permitted to vaccinate children as young as two. The order also requires all MMR vaccinations to be reported to state or New York City immunization registries within 72 hours, waiving adult consent for such reporting to speed response efforts. However, vaccination itself still requires patient or guardian consent. The emergency is effective immediately and will last through November 4.

Governor Hochul stated, "No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease," emphasizing that the new measures aim to protect New Yorkers and support community health partners. Local health departments have already administered more than 1,000 MMR doses in rural areas since July.

The United States is experiencing its worst measles year since 1991, with nearly 3,900 cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The current resurgence follows years of low case numbers after measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. Undervaccination, especially in communities with lower immunization rates, is cited by health officials as a key driver of the outbreak.

New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio—all states with sizable Amish populations—are being particularly affected due to lower vaccination rates in some rural areas. State senator Gustavo Rivera said, "The concerning rise in measles cases is due to a decrease in childhood vaccines driven by misinformation and is causing a public health emergency."

The emergency declaration is intended to enhance the ability of health agencies to monitor, test, and vaccinate against measles in hopes of containing the outbreak before it spreads further. Health officials stress that at least 95 percent of a community must be vaccinated to prevent outbreaks.