Oprah-Backed Restaurant Chain Files For Bankruptcy After Closing A Dozen Locations

True Food Kitchen, the health-focused restaurant chain backed by Oprah Winfrey, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after closing a dozen restaurants across the United States. The company, which promotes healthy eating and was once seen as a fast-growing player in the restaurant industry, now has 34 locations open in 14 states as it searches for a buyer.

True Food Kitchen faced management changes and struggled with an ambitious expansion plan that did not succeed. The chain was founded in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2008 by restaurateur Sam Fox and wellness doctor Andrew Weil, and attracted attention for its menu centered on vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

Oprah Winfrey became an investor and board member in the company, expressing her support for its mission. Winfrey's investment was intended to help double the company's growth, and she joined the board alongside health expert Andrew Weil. However, recent financial troubles have overshadowed earlier optimism.

The company’s bankruptcy filing leaves its future uncertain, with ongoing efforts to find a buyer and keep the remaining restaurants operating.

"True Food Kitchen is a pioneering brand with a distinctive position in wellness-driven dining, a loyal community of guests, and a mission that is more relevant than ever," said Jeff Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of True Food Kitchen. "This process is the best path forward to simplify the business and focus on what we do best: delivering craveable, health-forward food and genuine hospitality. We are confident this step will help us build a stronger True Food Kitchen for the future."