Pentagon to Execute Fort Hood Shooter Nidal Hasan by Firing Squad

The Pentagon announced that convicted Fort Hood mass shooter Nidal Hasan will be executed by U.S. Army firing squad, marking the first military execution in more than 60 years. According to a statement from Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recommended the execution, which was approved by President Donald Trump.

Parnell posted on X: "Judgement day for Hasan has finally come," confirming that the secretary of the Army will determine the time and location for the execution. Defense Secretary Hegseth also posted the word "Justice" in response to the approval.

Federal law requires presidential approval for the execution of a military death sentence following court-martial. The Supreme Court denied Hasan's final appeal in March 2025, clearing the way for the sentence to be carried out.

Hasan, a former Army major and psychiatrist, opened fire at Fort Hood, Texas, on November 5, 2009, killing 13 people and wounding 32 others. During the attack, Hasan shouted “Allahu Akbar,” and later told a military judge he was motivated by support for the Taliban and opposition to the war in Afghanistan. Hasan was convicted of premeditated murder and sentenced to death by court-martial in 2013. He acted as his own attorney during the trial and admitted responsibility for the shooting.

This execution will be the first carried out by the U.S. military since the hanging of Army Pvt. John A. Bennett in 1961. The last known military firing squad execution took place in 1945. Execution by firing squad remains rare in the United States and is only permitted in a handful of states.

Hasan is one of just four people currently on U.S. military death row. The Army is expected to coordinate with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to carry out the execution, although the specific date and location have not yet been announced.