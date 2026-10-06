President Trump Announces $3.7B Submarine Facility In Baltimore

President Donald Trump visited Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday (October 6) to unveil a major $3.7 billion investment from defense contractor Anduril Industries for a new submarine component manufacturing facility at the historic Sparrows Point shipyard. The announcement is a key part of the president's push to rebuild the United States military and boost job creation during a busy midterm election period.

The planned facility, named Arsenal-2, will cover more than two million square feet and is expected to create about 3,100 direct jobs and support over 11,000 indirect jobs nationwide, according to Fox45 News. Anduril's president, Chris Brose, said the company will start by producing critical submarine components, such as torpedo tubes, and eventually scale up to larger submarine sections for the Navy's Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines.

The U.S. Navy has also awarded Anduril a contract worth up to $2.9 billion, bringing the total potential investment tied to the submarine production expansion to $6.6 billion. The government will pay for completed components, while Anduril provides the upfront capital for building the facility and workforce.

The new plant is part of the administration’s strategy to strengthen America’s shipbuilding capacity for national security and economic growth, according to Reuters. The site at Sparrows Point, once home to Bethlehem Steel, is being positioned as a symbol of American industrial revival.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a Democrat, claimed he was blocked from speaking at the event despite his efforts to secure the deal. The White House denied this, saying Moore was invited as a guest and accused him of "throwing a tantrum," according to PBS NewsHour. Moore said the project could create "the most jobs in Maryland in history."

Maryland and Baltimore County have pledged to match up to 13% of Anduril's investment through economic incentives, pending approval by state and local lawmakers. The state will also support workforce training programs to help staff the facility.

Anduril says it plans to use advanced software and automation, making it easier for workers without previous shipbuilding experience to join the submarine manufacturing field. The first operations in Maryland are expected to begin in 2030, with initial production work already underway at a separate facility in California.

The Baltimore announcement is part of President Trump's broader effort to promote his administration's economic and defense policies ahead of the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3. The president continues to visit key states to highlight investments and job creation linked to his agenda.