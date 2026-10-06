Record Heat Grips California As Gulf Coast Braces For Heavy Rain

California is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave, with more than 35 million residents under heat alerts as temperatures soar well above seasonal averages. Southern and central California are facing the most dangerous conditions, with Los Angeles recording its first-ever stretch of four consecutive October days above 100 degrees.

Extreme heat warnings remain in effect across southern California through Thursday, with coastal cities from San Diego to Los Angeles seeing temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees. Inland valleys, including Bakersfield and Fresno, could reach up to 106 degrees. The Central Valley and the Bay Area are also under heat advisories, with overnight lows remaining unusually high, offering little relief—especially for those without air conditioning.

This heat wave isn’t confined to California.Temperatures are running five to twenty degrees above normal throughout much of the West, challenging daily records in cities like Boise, Billings, and Denver.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast and Florida are dealing with a different weather threat. A tropical disturbance is expected to bring ongoing rainfall to central Florida through at least Thursday, with up to four to eight inches possible in some areas. Flood watches remain in effect from southeastern Louisiana through southern Georgia, including major cities like New Orleans, Mobile, and Tallahassee. The risk of flash flooding is moderate, particularly in urban areas, though Florida is generally well-equipped to handle heavy rain.

Looking ahead, a potential tropical depression could form in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 48 hours. This system may strengthen into a tropical storm or even a hurricane, potentially making landfall along the central Gulf Coast by the weekend. This could bring additional rain and localized flooding from New Orleans to Tallahassee from Friday through Sunday, with rain totals of two to five inches forecasted.