Shakira Teams Up With Dua Lipa For Onstage Surprise: 'Dream Come True'

Shakira brought out a very special guest on stage during her residency in Spain.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, who is in the middle of a 12-show residency Madrid as part of her Las Mujeras Ya No Lloran World Tour, surprised fans attending her concert at "Shakira Stadium" on Saturday (October 3) by bringing out Dua Lipa to an unforgettable performance, per People.

Shakira invited the "Levitating" hitmaker to join her onstage for an acoustic rendition of the former's song "Antología." Dua, in a dazzling black dress, and Shakira, in a sparkling red jumpsuit, sat together on stage surrounded by the band to sing the track, from Shakira's 1995 album Pies Descalzos.

Both stars reflected on the special night on Instagram, sharing photos of them both onstage and off as well as clips from the performance. In her post, Shakira called the surprise team up "a dream come true for many of us," while Dua expressed her gratitude for Shakira inviting her to join her onstage for a memory that will last a lifetime.

"Thank you for inviting me to go onstage with you to sing Antología! I felt that you, me and the audience were one. So grateful to take home such a beautiful memory," she wrote, with Shakira replying to thank Dua for "coming all the way here especially to sing with me and share your talent and beauty with all of us!!"